Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $96.87 and last traded at $96.64, with a volume of 10818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.84.

The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.4097 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Canadian National Railway from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day moving average of $85.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

