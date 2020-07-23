Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Hits New 12-Month High at $376.00

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$376.00 and last traded at C$365.47, with a volume of 319917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$365.01.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$361.00 to C$352.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$312.00 to C$347.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$345.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$330.00 to C$384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$359.00 to C$356.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$343.50.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$349.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$332.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported C$4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.87 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 16.3500007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.03%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$327.81, for a total value of C$98,343.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,800 shares in the company, valued at C$1,245,678. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ellis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$359.42, for a total value of C$323,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,681.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.