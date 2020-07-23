Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 932,960 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $88,811,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.83.

NYSE:AXP opened at $96.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

