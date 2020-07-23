Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 90.4% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris by 1,144.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $173.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.74. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.