Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 299 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,901 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after buying an additional 1,262,742 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $669,868,000 after acquiring an additional 123,740 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $627,455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

