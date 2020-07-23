Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.98 Billion

Analysts expect Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) to announce $6.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.71 billion and the highest is $7.18 billion. Capital One Financial reported sales of $6.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $28.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.13 billion to $28.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $28.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.52 billion to $29.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.47.

COF opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.75. Capital One Financial has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.9% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 67,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 175.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 56,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

