CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 1,055.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87. CBRE Group Inc has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,043,445.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,327 shares in the company, valued at $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

