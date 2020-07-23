Chatham Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,792.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,263.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rowe boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

