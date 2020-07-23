Chicago Wealth Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.2% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after purchasing an additional 795,171 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after purchasing an additional 563,991 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,859.28.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.94, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,792.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,263.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

