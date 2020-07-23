Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Nomura upped their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Ciena stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ciena will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $130,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $92,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,850 shares of company stock worth $6,592,517. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ciena by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after buying an additional 107,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ciena by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

