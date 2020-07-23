Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. MKM Partners cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.82. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 164,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,943.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Jay Allison purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 377.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,669 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 344,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 195,426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth $549,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

