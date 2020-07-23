Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.52

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $38.85, with a volume of 4025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.

CLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $610.69 million, a PE ratio of 746.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,305,000. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 51,633 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.