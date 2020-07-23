Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,885 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,602 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after buying an additional 2,871,519 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

CLF opened at $5.79 on Thursday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

