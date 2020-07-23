Colorado Capital Management Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $394.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.