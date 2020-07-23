Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $1.76 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.6% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Independent Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

