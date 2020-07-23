Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $142.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will post sales of $142.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecomm.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Comtech Telecomm. reported sales of $176.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will report full-year sales of $646.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.70 million to $722.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $704.37 million, with estimates ranging from $604.40 million to $755.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Comtech Telecomm..

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. TheStreet downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after buying an additional 93,569 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 25.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 509,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 102,258 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 411,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,178 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 120,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $15.95 on Thursday. Comtech Telecomm. has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $394.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comtech Telecomm. (CMTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.