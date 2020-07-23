Concorde Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $310.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.56.

Apple stock opened at $389.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.33. The stock has a market cap of $1,681.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

