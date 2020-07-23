Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499,415 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of Corecivic worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 702,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,519 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corecivic by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Corecivic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Corecivic alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CXW. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corecivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

NYSE CXW opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.17. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.00 million. Corecivic had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corecivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corecivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.