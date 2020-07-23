Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $294,639,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amazon.com by 83.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,752,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,417,828,000 after buying an additional 795,171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Amazon.com by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,721,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,305,379,000 after buying an additional 563,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,792.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,263.29. The firm has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Cowen increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,859.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

