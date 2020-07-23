Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) to Neutral

Almirall (OTCMKTS:LBTSF) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Almirall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS LBTSF opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Almirall has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.31.

About Almirall

Almirall, SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of medicines worldwide. The company offers its products for dermatological diseases comprising actinic keratosis, atopic dermatitis, acne, rosacea, and psoriasis; and central nervous system, cardiovascular, and gastrointestinal diseases.

