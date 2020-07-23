Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $128.00 at Guggenheim

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target upped by analysts at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Cyberark Software stock opened at $117.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.25. Cyberark Software has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Cyberark Software by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 35,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cyberark Software by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,474,000 after purchasing an additional 88,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cyberark Software by 3,054.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

