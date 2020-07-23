D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

DHI stock opened at $64.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 7.25. D. R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $65.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that D. R. Horton will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in D. R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.