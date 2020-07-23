Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,634,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,757,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,550,761 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,817 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,395,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,278,000 after buying an additional 942,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $50.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.58.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $128.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.57.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

