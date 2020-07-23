Davis R M Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.6% of Davis R M Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $43,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after purchasing an additional 572,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after buying an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

