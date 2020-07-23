Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) by 192.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.97% of Delek Logistics Partners worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 15.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $25.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.90. Delek Logistics Partners LP has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $33.62.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 80.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners LP will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

