Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.33

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.33 and last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 427895 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.83.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $7,425,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 1,684.6% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 127,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 120,822 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $2,768,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000.

About Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.