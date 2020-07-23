Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,524 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $325,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $10,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.05%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

