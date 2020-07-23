Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Holdings Boosted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.39% of Drive Shack worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 21.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,793,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after buying an additional 845,803 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 12.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 9.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 538,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 48,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 59,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 62.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 164,192 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DS opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.67. Drive Shack Inc has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DS. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

