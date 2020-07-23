DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.86

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and traded as high as $16.44. DX (Group) shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 444,936 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DX shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.17) to GBX 30 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.39. The firm has a market cap of $94.66 million and a P/E ratio of 165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.12.

In related news, insider Paul Goodson bought 300,000 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($33,226.68). Also, insider Ronald Series bought 40,000 shares of DX (Group) stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of £4,800 ($5,906.97). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 791,510 shares of company stock worth $8,498,120.

DX (Group) Company Profile (LON:DX)

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

