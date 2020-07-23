Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 24.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

EVM stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.0419 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

