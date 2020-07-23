Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) PT Raised to $142.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.68% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.59.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $142.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 54.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $56,565.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,892 shares in the company, valued at $892,821.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,067 shares of company stock worth $23,676,534 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 952.6% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 904.0% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 225.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 732 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

