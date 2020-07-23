Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Trading Down 13.2%

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) dropped 13.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.59, approximately 460,389 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 138,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The company has a market cap of $77.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.61 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electrovaya (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

