Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,028 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 25,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $63.96 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.31 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

