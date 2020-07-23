Enlivex Therapeutics’ (ENLV) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 285.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENLV. Zacks Investment Research cut Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $77.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.90. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $44.90.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,086,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

