Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) Holdings Cut by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its stake in Enova International Inc (NYSE:ENVA) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 191,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 1st quarter worth $2,608,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Enova International from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 10.37. Enova International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $423.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.82 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 0.53%. Enova International’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Enova International Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

