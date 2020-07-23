Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.46.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of ETR stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. Entergy has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 447.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.