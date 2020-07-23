EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65,178 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.14% of EPAM Systems worth $19,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,201,000 after acquiring an additional 83,625 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 157,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,323,000 after acquiring an additional 108,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 26.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.54.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $278.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $151.97 and a twelve month high of $282.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total transaction of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

