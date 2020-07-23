Evermay Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,167 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,100.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,859.28.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,099.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1,565.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,792.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,263.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

