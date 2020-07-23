Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 96.28% from the stock’s previous close.

EYEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Eyegate Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

EYEG stock opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Eyegate Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eyegate Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,796 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Eyegate Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its proprietary platform technologies consist of crosslinked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (CMHA-S) and iontophoresis drug delivery system.

