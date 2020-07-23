Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $315.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $244.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $239.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.68. The firm has a market cap of $683.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total transaction of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,270 shares of company stock worth $15,021,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

