FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Hits New 1-Year High at $357.27

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $357.27 and last traded at $355.89, with a volume of 888 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $355.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total transaction of $1,051,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,166. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

