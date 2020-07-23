Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,896 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Farmland Partners by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 46,159 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. Farmland Partners Inc has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $7.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

