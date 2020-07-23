Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,576,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,935,000 after acquiring an additional 348,786 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after acquiring an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,749,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,260,000 after acquiring an additional 284,524 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,848,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,879,000 after acquiring an additional 196,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,912,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,006,000 after acquiring an additional 585,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

