Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 384,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 347,886 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

NYSE TSN opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

