Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 290 CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CME Group by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average of $187.80. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.38.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

