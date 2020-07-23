Financial Management Professionals Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after purchasing an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total value of $3,024,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,716,548.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $31,434,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.52.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

