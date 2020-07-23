Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys Shares of 1,312 Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHP shares. Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

