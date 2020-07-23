Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys Shares of 2,954 Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 58,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $14.47 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.