Financial Management Professionals Inc. Buys Shares of 588 SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. bought 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYSCO stock opened at $55.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $60.33. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. SYSCO’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

