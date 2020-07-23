Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 28,100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.0% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.14.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $147.68 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average of $152.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

